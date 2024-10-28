TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

TransUnion stock opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 60,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $294,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

