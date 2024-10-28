TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $122.00 at Oppenheimer

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE TRU opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -72.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,047.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,527.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 237.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 156.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.