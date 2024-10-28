Truist Financial Increases Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target to $36.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRMK. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Trustmark Stock Performance

TRMK stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.73. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 62.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

