Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 126,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 43.37%.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

