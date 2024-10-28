U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.49.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.13% and a negative net margin of 145.83%.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

