United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBSI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.99. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $39.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 237.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

