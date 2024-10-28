US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,284 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,336,000 after buying an additional 796,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in US Foods by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,073,000 after acquiring an additional 566,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,383,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500,129 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,321 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,528,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,940,000 after purchasing an additional 567,601 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.40. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $63.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

