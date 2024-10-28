Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.