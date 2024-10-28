Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL stock opened at $73.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

