Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Cut by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.