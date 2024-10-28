Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth $59,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

