Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $483,797.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,894,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,752.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $483,797.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,894,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,752.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 141,360 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $619,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,672,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,885,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 868,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,519. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Verona Pharma stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 0.44. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNA

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.