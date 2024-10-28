Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $477.70 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $341.90 and a 52 week high of $510.64. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total value of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,728.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total value of $1,086,990.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,728.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,005 shares of company stock worth $5,988,066. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
