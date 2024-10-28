VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get VF alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on VF from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VF in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

View Our Latest Report on VF

VF Stock Performance

VFC opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. VF has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VF will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VF

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VF by 6,981.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VF by 527.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VF

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.