Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Director Sells $144,000.00 in Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Begley sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,830. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Begley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Kevin Begley sold 1,000 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Kevin Begley sold 5,000 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Kevin Begley sold 133 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $4,121.67.

Village Super Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $29.79 on Monday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

