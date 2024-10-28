Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Director Sells $144,000.00 in Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Begley sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,830. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kevin Begley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Kevin Begley sold 1,000 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.
- On Friday, October 18th, Kevin Begley sold 5,000 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Kevin Begley sold 133 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $4,121.67.
Village Super Market Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $29.79 on Monday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.27.
Village Super Market Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Village Super Market
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.