Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on V. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V opened at $281.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.02 and its 200-day moving average is $273.16. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $513.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.