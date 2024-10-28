Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on V. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $281.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.02 and its 200-day moving average is $273.16. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $513.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.