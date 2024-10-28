Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 96,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $281.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The stock has a market cap of $513.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

