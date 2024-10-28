Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,908,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,767 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Visa were worth $525,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after acquiring an additional 788,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after purchasing an additional 626,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 968,008 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,610,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,833,981,000 after buying an additional 345,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,783,857,000 after buying an additional 312,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $281.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.16. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The stock has a market cap of $513.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

