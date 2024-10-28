Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Increased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.5% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $281.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.16. The company has a market cap of $513.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

