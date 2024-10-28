Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the September 30th total of 150,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $83,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,459 shares of company stock worth $456,448 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 223.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at $274,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

WSBF stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.63. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.