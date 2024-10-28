Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Cut to $540.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on WSO

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $475.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco has a 12-month low of $340.52 and a 12-month high of $520.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.15.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Watsco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Watsco by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.