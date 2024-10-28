Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 32,983 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,983 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $20,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 125,091 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after buying an additional 1,885,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

