Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in MetLife by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 187,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $82.39 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

