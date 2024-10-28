Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,403 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $32,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 159.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 166.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE FLS opened at $52.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. StockNews.com downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLS

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.