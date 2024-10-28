Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 35,986 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $95.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $98.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

