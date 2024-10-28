Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Old Republic International worth $19,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Old Republic International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,073,000 after purchasing an additional 532,251 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Old Republic International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Old Republic International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,072,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NYSE:ORI opened at $34.40 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

