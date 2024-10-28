Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $24.09 Million Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,544 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 17.19% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $24,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PIZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1,035.5% in the second quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 156,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 142,640 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PIZ stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $38.44.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

