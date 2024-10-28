Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $28.98 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $165,986,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 11,601.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,491 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of 3M by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,440 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in 3M by 1,015.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,247,000 after buying an additional 808,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.67.

NYSE:MMM opened at $124.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

