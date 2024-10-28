Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $32.99 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,666 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $32,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MU opened at $107.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

