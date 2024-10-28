Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $34.15 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,366 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.57% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $34,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,877,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,215,000 after buying an additional 493,911 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 197,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $39.99 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

