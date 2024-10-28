Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,752 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $33,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,177,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,931,000 after acquiring an additional 249,829 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 413,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,273,000 after buying an additional 31,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $84.48 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.