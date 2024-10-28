Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,491 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $27,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 359.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,111.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $314,952.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,057.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $74.88 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

