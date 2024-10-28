Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,428 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $20,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,493,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,717,000 after purchasing an additional 337,372 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,613,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,274,000 after buying an additional 434,651 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 1,149,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,222,000 after buying an additional 376,424 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after buying an additional 43,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 972,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

