Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WFRD. Bank of America reduced their target price on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $165.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $80.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $77.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 49.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 36.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

