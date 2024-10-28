WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,188.1% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 34,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 51,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC opened at $97.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $100.31.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

