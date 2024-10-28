Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Estimate for PPBI Earnings

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PPBI. Stephens increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $25.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 1.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,891,000 after buying an additional 477,167 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 61.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 245,771 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,253,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,695,000 after purchasing an additional 242,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,644,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,645,000 after purchasing an additional 238,854 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $265,748.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,014.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 1,015.38%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

