Wedbush Predicts Stronger Earnings for Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.62.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $94.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $96.28.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 96.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Brinker International by 32,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

