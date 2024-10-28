Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

APGE opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.75. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $2,249,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,354,487 shares in the company, valued at $76,162,804.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $2,249,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,354,487 shares in the company, valued at $76,162,804.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $374,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,441.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,665 shares of company stock worth $7,058,635 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

