Wedbush Reduces Earnings Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $41.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $41.13. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2025 earnings at $10.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $44.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $48.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,195.22 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $895.88 and a 1 year high of $1,221.18. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,150.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,081.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

