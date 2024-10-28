West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

WTBA opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $350.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in West Bancorporation by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

