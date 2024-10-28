Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at UBS Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDC. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.97) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,051,021.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,374.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,560. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.