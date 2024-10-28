Western Digital’s (WDC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $92.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. BNP Paribas cut their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.97) earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $178,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,303.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,560. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 434.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1,637.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 119,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

