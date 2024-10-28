Western Digital’s (WDC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Western Digital from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Shares of WDC opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $134,391.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,957.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,560. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 434.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 1,637.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 119,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

