Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $171.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.80.

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,160,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,503,287.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth $360,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAB opened at $188.76 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $102.67 and a fifty-two week high of $192.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.94 and its 200 day moving average is $166.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

