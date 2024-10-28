Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.61. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
