WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Lowered to $230.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX opened at $178.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,524.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $964,524.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,905 shares of company stock valued at $895,107. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in WEX by 13.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WEX by 229.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in WEX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in WEX by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at about $6,253,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

