What is William Blair’s Forecast for HCSG FY2024 Earnings?

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

HCSG stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $788.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.95 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $3,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,488,000 after acquiring an additional 167,779 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,226,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 412,704 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,318,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 181,231 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

