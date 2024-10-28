What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CHH FY2024 Earnings?

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.43. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

CHH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $138.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $141.49 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.13.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 15.0% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,280,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 38.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 45.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113,951 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,429 shares of company stock worth $4,866,493. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

