Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,857,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,026,000 after buying an additional 2,019,722 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $113,017,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 593.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,608,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,388,000 after buying an additional 1,376,231 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,672,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,975,000 after buying an additional 1,342,264 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,405,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.