Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.39%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1,010.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 80.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

